President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey may have to open the route for refugees into Europe if Ankara does not receive sufficient international support to deal with Syrian refugees.



In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan also said Turkey was determined to create a “safe zone” in northeast Syria in partnership with the United States by the end of September, but was prepared to act alone if necessary.

He says Turkey aims to resettle about one million out of the 3.65 million Syrian refugees in the safe zone.

Erdogan said: “We will be forced to open the gates. We cannot be forced to handle the burden alone.”

He also added that Turkey “did not receive the support needed from the world” to help it cope with Syrian refugees.

