President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey may have to open the route for refugees into Europe if Ankara does not receive sufficient international support to deal with Syrian refugees.
In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan also said Turkey was determined to create a “safe zone” in northeast Syria in partnership with the United States by the end of September, but was prepared to act alone if necessary.
