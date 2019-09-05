British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed during a meeting in London on the need to prevent Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon, Downing Street said on Thursday.



“Both Prime Ministers agreed on the need to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and stop wider destabilizing Iranian behavior. The Prime Minister stressed the need for dialogue and a diplomatic solution,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.



Johnson also said he looked forward to seeing the United States’ proposals for a viable Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, the spokeswoman said.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 September 2019 KSA 17:35 - GMT 14:35