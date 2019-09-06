Ted Cruz, Republican Senator from Texas, said that “it’s time to end the charade and dismantle the Iran nuclear deal completely.”
Senator Cruz issued the statement on Friday in response to reports that Iran will expand violation of the Obama-era nuclear deal by building prohibited centrifuges in which he noted: “Unfortunately, the international community seems loathe to respond. The deal was built to enable undetected Iranian cheating while incentivizing Europe to ignore whatever violations were found, and that’s exactly what happened.”
“The Nuclear Archives seized by Israel show that the Ayatollahs have always been cheating by secretly maintaining a warehouse filled with nuclear equipment and radioactive material. Just this week we learned Iran is refusing to answer the United Nation’s questions about that warehouse,” he added.
