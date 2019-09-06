Denmark’s prime minister said on Friday that the Nordic NATO member is in talks with a number of European allies about an international naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz.



“We are looking into the possibility of a Danish naval contribution in an international European-led effort,” said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.



“We are in dialogue with a number of European countries about how such an effort can be organized”.



Last Update: Friday, 6 September 2019 KSA 15:05 - GMT 12:05