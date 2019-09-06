Lebanon's President Michel Aoun warned on Friday that Israel would bear the results of any attack on his country, days after a flare-up at the border between Israel and Hezbollah.

“Any attack on Lebanon's sovereignty ... will be met with legitimate self-defense which Israel will bear all the consequences of,” Aoun's office cited him as saying in a meeting with the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week warned Lebanon and Lebanon’s Hezbollah to “be careful what you say and more careful what you do.”

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri responded in a CNBC interview saying that Israel wants to make Lebanon look responsible for the recent tensions.

“Israel wants to have this scenario that Lebanon is responsible, with what Netanyahu says, and if you want to buy it, buy it. But he knows and the international community knows that this is not true,” said Hariri.

- With Reuters

Last Update: Friday, 6 September 2019 KSA 13:26 - GMT 10:26