A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in renewed clashes along the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said.
Ali al-Ashqar, 17, was shot in the neck by Israeli fire along the border fence east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, a health ministry spokesman told AFP.
