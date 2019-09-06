A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in renewed clashes along the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said.



Ali al-Ashqar, 17, was shot in the neck by Israeli fire along the border fence east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, a health ministry spokesman told AFP.

Palestinians have been holding often violent weekly protests along the border fence since March 2018.

Last Update: Friday, 6 September 2019 KSA 19:18 - GMT 16:18