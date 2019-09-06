US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that he thinks the Trump administration will unveil its much-delayed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in the coming weeks.
“I think in the coming weeks we'll announce our vision,” Pompeo said in response to a question after a speech at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.
