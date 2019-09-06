Joint military land patrols by Turkish and US forces in northeast Syria are planned to start on September 8, state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying on Friday.



The two NATO allies are working to establish what Turkey says will be a “safe zone” along the border in northeast Syria - a region mainly controlled by Kurdish YPG forces - and have conducted multiple joint helicopter patrols over the area.

Last Update: Friday, 6 September 2019 KSA 17:19 - GMT 14:19