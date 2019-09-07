Israel’s “demise” will soon be witnessed, said the commander of the Iranian army, Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, warning that any tension in the region will place the “enemies” in the most insecure situation, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.



“Everyone will witness the demise of the Zionist regime. That day is not far away,” said Mousavi.



“The resistance front will overthrow America and the imperialist regime,” he added.



“Resistance front” is a term used by Iran to refer to allies of the Islamic Republic and its proxies across the world.



“The enemies are well aware that any tension and insecurity in the region will place them in the most insecure situation,” said Mousavi.



The US will only support a country as long as that country serves its interests, he said.



The US sought to “break” Iran through its maximum pressure policy but failed, said Mousavi, adding that Washington today is “confused.”

Last Update: Saturday, 7 September 2019 KSA 20:47 - GMT 17:47