In the first comment by the US government on Iran boosting the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium, a State Department official told Al Arabiya: “Iran’s announcement that it will take new steps regarding advanced centrifuge R&D is another transparent attempt to generate negotiating leverage and extort the international community.”



“We have made clear that the regime’s political and economic isolation will only deepen if it takes further steps that increase concerns about its nuclear program,” the official added.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 September 2019 KSA 22:31 - GMT 19:31