Iran has begun reducing its nuclear commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal on Friday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Saturday.

He added that this was "in retaliation to breach of 2015 nuclear deal by US."

Kamalvandi said that Iran has lifted any limitation on research and development under its 2015 nuclear deal, adding that the country’s nuclear industry can attain its long-term objections easily.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 September 2019 KSA 08:58 - GMT 05:58