The newly appointed Sudanese minister of religious affairs called on Jewish people previously living in Sudan to return to the country.

Nasr-Eddin Mofarah stressed that citizenship in Sudan is not based on religion.

“Sudan is pluralistic in its thought, pluralistic in its culture, in its ideologies and Islamic religious sects, and even religions. There is Islam, Christianity, and a minority that follow the Jewish faith. It is possible that they [the minority] have left the country and from here we would like to call on them through their right of citizenship and nationality to come back to this country because this country, Sudan, as long as there is a civilian government, the basis of nationality is rights and obligations,” said Mofarah in an interview with Al Arabiya on Friday.

The pronouncement follows Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s announcement of his cabinet, the first since former President Omar Bashir was ousted in April.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 September 2019 KSA 14:36 - GMT 11:36