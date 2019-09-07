US National Security Adviser John Bolton shared a satellite image on Saturday purportedly showing the once-detained Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 off the coast of Syria, close to the Tartus Naval Base.

“Anyone who said the Adrian Darya-1 wasn’t headed to #Syria is in denial,” Bolton said on his official Twitter account.

“Tehran thinks it’s more important to fund the murderous Assad regime than provide for its own people. We can talk, but #Iran’s not getting any sanctions relief until it stops lying and spreading terror!” he added.

Anyone who said the Adrian Darya-1 wasn’t headed to #Syria is in denial. Tehran thinks it’s more important to fund the murderous Assad regime than provide for its own people. We can talk, but #Iran’s not getting any sanctions relief until it stops lying and spreading terror! pic.twitter.com/saar05T8wt — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 6, 2019

The Associated Press reported early Saturday that they had obtained images from Maxar Technologies that also showed the vessel there. The images matched the black-and-white image earlier tweeted by Bolton.

Iranian officials haven’t acknowledged the ship went to Syria. The ship turned off its Automatic Identification System late Monday.

Authorities in Gibraltar had seized the ship in July over concerns it would break European Union sanctions on Syria. They later released it after they say they received a promise from Iran that the vessel wouldn’t go there.

- With AP

Last Update: Saturday, 7 September 2019 KSA 06:39 - GMT 03:39