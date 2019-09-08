Two explosive devices have been detonated in the province of Kirkuk, the Iraqi News Agency said on Sunday.



According to the state news agency, the first device was detonated in the June First area while the second device exploded on a highway close to the al-Nour mosque in Kirkuk.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility.



ISIS has in the past mounted a series of hit-and-run attacks aimed at undermining the government.

