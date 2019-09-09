Explosions have been heard in the Deir ez-Zor town of al-Bukamal, according to Al Arabiya sources, where Iraqi militia sites were targeted inside the Syrian town near the Iraqi border.
According to the sources, the explosions targeted militant groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilizations Unit militias, including the Harakat al-Abdal (the 39th Brigade) and the Haider groups. Members of the Iraqi Hezbollah militia were also targeted in the attack.
Sources said several militants were killed in the attack.
