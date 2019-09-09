The US would collapse if it received the sanctions currently imposed on Iran, claimed the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Brig. Gen. Hossein Salami on Monday, the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported.

If the sanctions against Iran “were imposed on America, America would have collapsed,” said Salami, adding that US officials' “only wish” from talks is to take a picture with an Iranian official.

The US recently sanctioned an “oil for terror” network of firms, ships and individuals, allegedly directed by the IRGC, which has supplied Syria with oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars in breach of US sanctions.

The latest sanctions were part of the US’ “maximum pressure” economic sanctions campaign aimed at blocking Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income. The US blames Tehran for refusing to stop supporting terrorist and proxy organizations across the region.

Iran has denied the sanctions are effective, despite their economic impact.

“The enemies today are retreating and fleeing. We observe the enemies’ actions and know the extent of their capabilities,” said Salami, adding: “Wherever the children of Islam have made a move, the enemies have retreated.”

“Children of Islam” is a term used by Iranian officials and military commanders to refer to Iranian military forces, as well as forces of Iranian proxies in the region.

“Defeat, surrender, compromise and negotiation do not exist in our dictionary. Our style is resistance, control and problem solving,” added Salami.

"We will overcome the problems,” he said, acknowledging Iran is facing difficulties, and added that “we are not going to give in to the enemy because of the problems."

Salami had recently claimed that Iran’s military is “invincible,” saying: “Our enemies only know a small part of our defense capability, and despite that, they know that Iran’s military and security power is invincible.”

Last Update: Monday, 9 September 2019 KSA 18:06 - GMT 15:06