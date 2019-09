Rockets were fired toward Israel by an Iran-backed militia in Syria on Sunday night, the Israeli army said on Monday.

A number of rockets were fired from #Syria toward #Israel overnight, all failing to hit Israeli territory.



The rockets were launched by Shiite militias operating under the command of the Iranian Quds Force.



We hold the Syrian regime responsible for events taking place in Syria. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 9, 2019

