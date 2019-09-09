Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed in his bid to legislate that cameras be installed in polling stations to prevent what his supporters claim is voting fraud in Arab districts.

A parliamentary committee voted it down Monday before it reached the plenum.

Netanyahu sought to pass the legislation a week before elections. He's accused his opponents of conspiring to “steal” the election.

On Sunday Netanyahu’s cabinet approved draft legislation to have cameras monitor polling stations in Israel’s election next week, a move opponents said was effectively meant to intimidate Arab voters. Netanyahu insists the proposal was a matter of transparency.

