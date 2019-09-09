Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed the location of another secret nuclear site in Iran, which Israel found through documents intelligence agents took from Tehran’s nuclear archive in a 2018 operation.

The site, in the Iranian city of Abadeh, was used to conduct experiments to develop nuclear weapons, according to Netanyahu. The Israeli prime minister said Iran wiped the site when it found out Israel was aware of it.

Netanyahu also said that the United Nations nuclear watchdog asked Iran questions regarding the site, but Iran refused to answer.

Netanyahu also directly addressed the leadership of Tehran, warning that Israel would expose the “consistent pattern of Iranian lies, deception, and violations.”

“This is what I have to say to the tyrants of Iran: Israel knows what you are doing, Israel knows when you are doing it, and Israel knows where you are doing it,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister called on the international community to join US President Trump’s economic sanctions on Iran.

“The only way to stop Iran’s march to the bomb and its aggression in the region, is pressure, pressure, and more pressure,” said Netanyahu.

Last Update: Monday, 9 September 2019 KSA 19:09 - GMT 16:09