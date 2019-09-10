A drone attack caused an explosion at a weapons depot belonging to Iraq’s Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in the Anbar province on Tuesday, local media outlets reported citing a top Anbar official.

The PMU has said it holds the US responsible for a string of blasts in recent weeks in camps and weapons depots used by the mainly Shiite paramilitary force.

In July, there was an attack on a weapons depot near Baghdad, which the US confirmed was carried out by Israel, making it the first known Israeli airstrike in Iraq since 1981. Israel has been escalating its security campaign against Iranian presence in neighboring countries.

- Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 September 2019 KSA 11:38 - GMT 08:38