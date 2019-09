The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, says a US official visiting Beirut to mediate between Lebanon and Israel over a maritime border dispute is a “friend of Israel.”

Nasrallah urged Lebanese officials to negotiate from a point of strength with US Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker.

President Michel Aoun on Tuesday received Schenker, who is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking the post earlier this year.

The office of Lebanon’s presidency said Aoun hopes the US “will resume meditation to demarcate the border in the south” and “help Lebanon facilitate the return of displaced people.”

الرئيس عون يأمل استئناف اميركا وساطتها لترسيم الحدود في الجنوب من حيث توقفت، ويدعو واشنطن الى مساعدة لبنان لتسهيل عودة النازحين pic.twitter.com/Aro0EV0rNG — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) September 10, 2019

Washington is mediating between the two countries, which have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948.

