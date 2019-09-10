A senior Palestinian official said on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to annex the Jordan Valley if re-elected destroyed all chances of Israeli-Palestinian peace.

“He is not only destroying the two-state solution, he is destroying all chances of peace,” senior official Hanan Ashrawi told AFP.

“This is a total game changer.”

Earlier Tuesday Netanyahu said he would immediately annex the area, a strategically important part of the occupied West Bank, if he were re-elected on September 17.

He also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if re-elected, saying it would be done in coordination with US President Donald Trump.

Ashrawi said the move, which would leave the Palestinian government with self-rule over a number of cities in the West Bank, was “worse than apartheid.”

“He is trying to take the land without the people and saying you are free to leave.”

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas accused Netanyahu of seeking “right-wing votes by selling the illusion to his public that he can occupy Palestinian land forever.”

“In every (Israeli) election we pay the price, with our rights, with our lands.”

Israel occupied the West Bank in a 1967 war in a move never recognized by the international community.

More than 400,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements considered illegal under international law. Around 2.7 million Palestinians live in the territory.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 September 2019 KSA 20:16 - GMT 17:16