Bodyguards rushed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu off the stage at an election campaign rally in southern Israel on Tuesday after sirens warning of a possible rocket attack from Gaza sounded, Israeli TV showed.

There were no immediate reports of any rockets exploding in the city of Ashdod, where the event was held, and Channel 13 television said Netanyahu was taken to a sheltered area and was safe.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu issued a deeply controversial pledge on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected in September 17 polls.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 September 2019 KSA 21:39 - GMT 18:39