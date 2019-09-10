First responders say they have pulled nearly 20 bodies out of the latest mass grave uncovered in Raqqa, the Syrian city that was the de facto capital of ISIS.

It is the 16th mass grave in the city since ISIS militants were driven out in the summer of 2017, and officials are struggling with a lack of resources needed to document and one day identify the thousands of dead who have been dug out.

Even as Raqqa’s people gradually rebuild, the graves found in houses, parks, destroyed buildings are a grim reminder of the horrors perpetrated by the militants and the massive violence inflicted on the city to remove them.

During its rule over northeastern Syria, ISIS carried out mass killings, public beheadings and other atrocities.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 September 2019 KSA 11:55 - GMT 08:55