US President Donald Trump on Wednesday left open the possibility the United States could ease sanctions on Iran, adding he believes Iran wants to strike a deal with Washington on its nuclear program.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the possibility the United States would ease up on its “maximum pressure” campaign.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that President Trump could meet with Rouhani at the upcoming United Nations meeting, with “no preconditions.”

Pompeo made the comments at a press briefing to unveil new sanctions on groups including Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.





Last Update: Wednesday, 11 September 2019 KSA 20:27 - GMT 17:27