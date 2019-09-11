Russia warned on Wednesday that Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to annex the West Bank’s Jordan Valley could escalate tensions as the Israeli Prime Minister geared up to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian foreign ministry said it was concerned over the Israeli leadership’s plan, saying its implementation could lead to a “sharp escalation of tensions in the region (and) undermine hopes for the establishment of long-awaited peace between Israel and its Arab neighbours.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia condemned and rejected Netanyahu’s pledge to annex West Bank’s Jordan Valley if re-elected on September 17.

“The Kingdom affirms that this declaration is a very dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people and represents a flagrant violation of the UN charter and the principles of international law,” the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing the royal court.



