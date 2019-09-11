Iran said on Wednesday the firing of John Bolton as US national security adviser will not push Tehran to reconsider talks with the United States.

“The departure of US National Security Adviser John Bolton from President Donald Trump’s administration will not push Iran to reconsider talking with the US,” state news agency IRNA quoted Tehran’s United Nations envoy Majid Takhteravanchi as saying.

He added there was no room for talks with the US while sanctions against Iran remain in place, IRNA said.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani also weighed in on US-Iran tensions on Wednesday, urging the US to end its “maximum pressure, belligerent policies” toward Iran, during a television address.

Rouhani added that Tehran will further cut nuclear commitments if necessary.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 September 2019 KSA 11:03 - GMT 08:03