Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned and rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to annex West Bank’s Jordan Valley if re-elected on September 17.

“The Kingdom affirms that this declaration is a very dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people and represents a flagrant violation of the UN charter and the principles of international law,” the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing the royal court.



In light of this, Saudi Arabia called for an “emergency meeting” of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the level of foreign ministers to discuss this issue to develop an urgent plan of action in order to confront Netanyahu’s pledge, the SPA added.



Saudi Arabia also called upon the international community to condemn and reject Netanyahu’s pledge to annex the Jordan Valley.



Netanyahu issued the deeply controversial pledge on Tuesday.



Israel occupied the West Bank in a 1967 war in a move never recognized by the international community.



The Jordan Valley accounts for around one-third of the West Bank and Israeli right-wing politicians have long viewed the strategic area as a part of the territory they would never retreat from.



Israeli settlements are located in what is known as Area C of the West Bank, which accounts for some 60 percent of the territory, including most of the Jordan Valley.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 September 2019 KSA 02:03 - GMT 23:03