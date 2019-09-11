The UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace called on Iran “to release those who have been detained and follow the rule of law,” after two British-Australian women were jailed in Iran.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab also raised concerns about the number of dual-nationality Britons detained in Iran and the conditions in which they were being held, a foreign office statement said on Wednesday.



“The Foreign Secretary met the Iranian Ambassador this morning and raised serious concerns about the number of dual national citizens detained by Iran and their conditions of detention,” the Foreign Office statement said.

The Australian government on Wednesday confirmed three Australian citizens had been detained in Iran, adding that it was helping the families of the three but gave no further details.

