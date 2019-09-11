The United Nations said on Wednesday that seventy thousand people, mostly women and children, are being held in Syria’s al-Hawl camp in inhumane conditions.

Al-Hawl is a camp in northeastern Syria run by the civilian administration of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The camp has been described by residents and international organizations as a humanitarian hell-scape, lacking basic accommodation and medical facilities.

According to Save the Children, some 30 percent of children under the age of five screened at the camp since early February suffer acute malnutrition.

The World Food Program says it has recorded several cases of dehydration and diarrhea.

The majority of children born in al-Hawl are without registration documents, according to the UN.

The camp hosts 70,000 Iraqis, Syrians, and others, as well as thousands of die-hard ISIS supporters.

