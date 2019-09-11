US-led coalition forces have carried out air strikes in Syria causing a high number of civilian casualties, indicating that required precautions were ignored and war crimes may have been committed, United Nations investigators said on Wednesday.
Syrian government and allied Russian warplanes are also conducting a deadly campaign that appears to have systematically targeted medical facilities, schools, markets and farmland, which may also amount to war crimes, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria report said.
