John Bolton’s dismissal as US national security adviser does not affect Iran’s view of the US, according to a senior Iranian official on Wednesday.

Changes in the US government do not change Iran’s perception of the nature of US actions and policies, said the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he fired Bolton from the position of national security adviser because he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions.

Bolton tweeted a contradictory message just minutes later, saying that he had “offered to resign” on Monday night, but Trump delayed their discussion until the morning.

Shamkhani said that Iran assesses the US based on its “adherence to international obligations and lifting of sanctions against the Iranian people” rather than changes in personnel, adding that both Trump and former US President Barack Obama had imposed sanctions against Iran.

“The unprecedented expansion of Iran's regional power” and the downing of the US drone on June 20 occurred while Bolton was issuing constant threats against Iran, he added.

As a result of Iran’s “active resistance” strategy, “America’s will can no longer overshadow the interests of the Iranian nation,” claimed Shamkhani.

On Wednesday, Iran said the firing of John Bolton as US national security adviser will not push Tehran to reconsider talks with the US.

President Trump says he is currently looking at five candidates to replace Bolton.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 September 2019 KSA 13:38 - GMT 10:38