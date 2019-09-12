Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said Thursday a visiting senior US treasury official told him that sanctions against Iran would remain in full force.

“I just finished an excellent working meeting with Sigal Mandelker, the undersecretary of the treasury,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

“I was happy to hear from her that contrary to media reports there is no change in US sanctions policy toward Iran and they will continue at full strength.”

Last Update: Thursday, 12 September 2019 KSA 14:30 - GMT 11:30