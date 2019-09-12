UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed concern on Wednesday about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank if re-elected, saying it would be illegal and gut prospects for regional peace.SHOW MORE
