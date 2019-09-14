Iran will adopt the policy of maximum crude production if the United State lifts sanctions imposed on the country’s oil industry, said Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on Saturday, according to the ministry’s official news website SHANA.SHOW MORE
