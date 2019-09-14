US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday about a possible mutual defense treaty between the two nations, Trump tweeted ahead of Israeli elections next week.
I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel, that would further anchor the tremendous alliance....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019
