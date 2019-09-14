US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday about a possible mutual defense treaty between the two nations, Trump tweeted ahead of Israeli elections next week.

“I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel, that would further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries,” Trump tweeted, adding that he looks forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli vote.

