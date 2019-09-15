Iran has always been ready for a “full-fledged” war, semi-official press agency Tasnim cited the commander of the Iranian Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Amir Ali Hajizadeh as saying on Sunday.



The senior commander also said that US bases and aircraft carriers “stationed up to 2,000 kilometers” around Iran are within the range of Iranian missiles.

“Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers in a distance of up to 2,000 kilometres around Iran are within the range of our missiles,” Hajizadeh said.

The statements come a day after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco oil installations in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

The US accused Iran of leading the attacks on the Saudi oil facilities, ruling out Yemeni involvement and denouncing Tehran for engaging in false diplomacy.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 September 2019 KSA 09:55 - GMT 06:55