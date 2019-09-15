Iran has always been ready for a “full-fledged” war, semi-official press agency Tasnim cited the commander of the Iranian Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Amir Ali Hajizadeh as saying on Sunday.
The senior commander also said that US bases and aircraft carriers “stationed up to 2,000 kilometers” around Iran are within the range of Iranian missiles.
