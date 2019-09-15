Iraq denied on Sunday that its territory had been used to carry out attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, referring to drone attacks on Saturday that targeted Aramco oil installations in the Kingdom's Eastern Province.
A Baghdad government statement denied “media reports that (Iraqi) territory was used to attack Saudi oil installations using drones,” vowing to punish anyone who intended to use Iraq as a launch pad for attacks in the region.
