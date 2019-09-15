Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government approved a new settlement in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, his office said, just two days ahead of closely fought general elections.

Netanyahu's cabinet agreed to turn the wildcat settlement of Mevoot Yericho in the Jordan Valley into an official settlement, the premier's office said.

All settlements are viewed as illegal under international law, but Israel distinguishes between those it has approved and those it has not.

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Ibrahim Assaf said on Sunday that the new Israeli measures are invalid and everything resulting from them is rejected by the Kingdom.

