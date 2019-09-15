Kuwait's security officials have launched a probe on Sunday into an unidentified drone that entered the country's airspace, according to Kuwait's Ministry of Interior.

Kuwaiti Vice Prime Minister Anas al-Saleh said that Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah ordered the military and security leaderships to tighten the security measures around lively neighborhoods in Kuwait.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 September 2019 KSA 18:06 - GMT 15:06