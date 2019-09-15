Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Sunday that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “failed at max pressure” and is turning to “max deceit.”

“Having failed at “max pressure”, @SecPompeo’s turning to “max deceit”.. US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory. Blaming Iran won’t end disaster,” Zarif said on Twitter.



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday blamed Iran for the drone attacks which hit two of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil installations and were claimed by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, saying that “Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”

Iran dismissed as “pointless” US claims that Tehran was behind the drone attacks, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said earlier on Sunday.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 September 2019 KSA 12:37 - GMT 09:37