US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi that the US has information confirming Baghdad's denial that Iraqi territory was used to launch an attack on Saudi oil facilities, Iraq said on Monday.

“On his part the US Secretary of State said the information they have confirms the Iraqi government's statement that its territory was not used to carry out this attack,” Abdul Mahdi's office said in a readout of a phone call between the two.

US officials offered satellite images of the damage at the heart of the Kingdom's crucial Abqaiq oil processing plant and a key oil field, alleging the pattern of destruction suggested the attack on Saturday came from either Iraq or Iran.

Pompeo on Saturday blamed Iran for the latest attack, calling it “an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”

Iran said on Monday accusations that it had a role in the attack on Saudi oil installations were “unacceptable” and “baseless”, state television reported.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 14:36 - GMT 11:36