Israel is prepared for the possibility it might be drawn into any US-Iranian confrontation over a strike on Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

“I am taking care of our security on a 360 degree basis, and I can tell you that we are well-prepared,” Netanyahu, who hopes for reelection in a national ballot on Tuesday, told Army Radio when asked whether Iran might try to provoke Israel.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 18:54 - GMT 15:54