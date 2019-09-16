Senator Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, slammed Iran’s government on Monday after Saturday’s attack on Saudi oil facilities, saying it underscored “Iran’s effort to sow instability throughout the Middle East.”



Risch also warned against any possible attack on US forces in a statement. “Iran should not underestimate the United States’ resolve,” he said. “Any attack against US forces deployed abroad must be met with an overwhelming response - no targets are off the table.”

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 21:24 - GMT 18:24