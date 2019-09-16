Senator Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, slammed Iran’s government on Monday after Saturday’s attack on Saudi oil facilities, saying it underscored “Iran’s effort to sow instability throughout the Middle East.”
Risch also warned against any possible attack on US forces in a statement. “Iran should not underestimate the United States’ resolve,” he said. “Any attack against US forces deployed abroad must be met with an overwhelming response - no targets are off the table.”
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?