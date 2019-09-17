Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Tuesday ruled out any talks with the US - "Not at New York and not at any other place" - unless the US returns to the JCPOA nuclear deal.

Iran will never hold one-on-one talks with the US, but could engage in multilateral discussions if Washington returns to the 2015 nuclear deal, Khamenei said on Tuesday, according to state TV.

"If America changes its behaviour and returns to [Iran's 2015] nuclear deal, then it can join multilateral talks between Iran and other parties to the deal", Khamenei added, according to the report.

Washington’s policy of maximum pressure on Tehran will fail, Khamenei added.

“Iranian officials will never talk to America ... this is part of their (US) policy to put pressure on Iran ... their policy of maximum pressure will fail,” state TV quoted Khamenei.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to play down the chances that he might be willing to meet with Iranian officials, saying reports that he would do so without conditions were not accurate.

(With Reuters.)

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 10:38 - GMT 07:38