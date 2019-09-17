Iran’s judiciary on Tuesday confirmed the detention of three Australian citizens that was announced last week by the Australian government, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.
“Two of them had taken pictures in military areas and the third (was detained) for spying for a third country,” Fars quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying earlier.
