Iran will never hold talks with the United States and Washington’s policy of maximum pressure on Tehran will fail, the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday, state TV reported, adding that Iranian officials will “never” hold talks with the US.

“Iranian officials will never talk to America ... this is part of their (US) policy to put pressure on Iran ... their policy of maximum pressure will fail,” state TV quoted Khamenei.

US President Donald Trump had said on Monday he could meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and that he had no problem with such an encounter.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 09:27 - GMT 06:27