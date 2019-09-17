Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz were neck-and-neck in the country’s general election after polls closed on Tuesday, exit surveys showed.

Three separate exit polls carried by Israeli television stations showed Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud and Gantz’s centrist Blue and White alliance with between 31 and 34 parliament seats each out of 120.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 22:23 - GMT 19:23