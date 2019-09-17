نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
US Vice President Mike Pence says US military is “ready” after Saudi oil attacks.
Pense said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is heading Tuesday to Saudi Arabia over Iran tensions. - Developing
