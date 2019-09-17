Saudi Arabia's oil output will be fully back online quicker than initially thought following weekend attacks on production facilities, two sources briefed on the latest developments told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is close to restoring 70 percent of the 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) production lost following the attacks, one of the sources, a top Saudi source briefed on the latest developments, said.
